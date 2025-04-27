Paresh Rawal calls Hera Pheri role ‘gale ka fanda’, says he wanted to break out of that image: ‘Isse mukti chahiye’

Actor Paresh Rawal's turn in the comedy film Hera Pheri as Babu Rao remains iconic. The actor opened up about the impact of that role in a new interview with The Lallantop, sharing that he felt that he was typecast in comic roles. Paresh said that the Hera Pheri role felt akin to a ‘gale ka fanda (noose).’ (Also read: How Hera Pheri 3 cast Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal reacted to director Priyadarshan's return to franchise) Paresh Rawal opened up about being typecasted after Hera Pheri.

What Paresh said on Hera Pheri

During the interaction, Paresh said, “Woh gale ka fanda hain. Main 2007 mein Vishal Bharadwaj ji ke paas gaya tha. 2006 mein part 2 release ho gayi thi. Ki mere paas ek film he, mujhe iski jo ek image hain na usse chhutkara chahiye. Same getup ke andar alag kissam ka role. Woh aap kar ke de sakte hain mujhe. Jo bhi ata he uske andar Hera Pheri hain. Main actor hu yaar, mujhe phasna nahi he iss daldal main (It is like a noose. I went to Vishal Bharadwaj in 2007, after the sequel released in 2006. I told him that I wanted to be free of that image and play a different character with the same getup. Only he could do that. Whoever approached me had that Hera Pheri image. I am an actor and I don't want to be stuck in that image).”

‘Khushi toh hoti hein…’

He went on to add, "Phir main gaya 2022 me R Balki ke paas. I said kuch karke do na isko tod ke do. Yeh nahi toh kuch dusra karo. Isi get up mein mujhe kuch dusra character do. Mujhe dum ghutta hain. Khushi toh hoti hein yaar but ye bahoot hi bandhne waali cheez hain. Isse mukti chahiye, liberation chahiye (In 2022, then I went to R Balki. I asked him to give me something, maybe the same getup but a different part. I feel suffocated. It does make me happy yes, but there is a certain pull towards it. I want to be free of that)."

In January, Priyadarshan announced that he will return to direct Hera Pheri 3. It will bring back Paresh along with Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty. The first Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It became a hit and has since achieved cult status. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora.