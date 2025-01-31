How Hera Pheri 3 cast Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal reacted to director Priyadarshan's return to franchise

It's good news for Hera Pheri fans. Director Priyadarshan, who helmed the first instalment of the cult comedy franchise, has announced his return to the third part. (Also Read – Akshay Kumar wishes director Priyadarshan on birthday with Bhooth Bangla BTS pic: ‘Surrounded by ghosts…’) Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty reacted to Priyadarshan's return to Hera Pheri 3.

Priyadarshan announces return

On the occasion of Priyadarshan's birthday, the ace director said that he is willing to create Hera Pheri 3 with actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

Earlier on Thursday, Akshay penned a birthday note for Priyadarshan and shared a candid image with him from the sets of Bhooth Bangla. The actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts...both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!”

Responding to Akshay's wish, Priyadarshan teased fans with an exciting update on Hera Pheri 3. “Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay Kumar. In return I would like to give you a gift, I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3, are you ready Akshay?” He also tagged actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in his post.

How Hera Pheri 3 cast reacted

Akshay got too excited. He reacted to Priyadarshan's post through his own "miracle miracle" meme from Anees Bazmee's 2007 hit comedy Welcome. "Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi Hera Pheri 3 :) @pareshrawalofficial @suniel.shetty @priyadarshan.official," Akshay posted.

Paresh Rawal also expressed his excitement. On X, he wrote, "Dear Priyan ji You are the Mother who brought this divine bundle of joy in this world ! Thanks once again for taking custody of this ever smiling baby! Welcome sir and make the world happy again @priyadarshandir #HeraPheri 3."

Suniel shared Priyadarshan's post too, and wrote, “Hera Pheri aur pooch pooch!!! Lets do this #HeraPheri3.” Gulshan Grover, who played the antagonist Kabira in the first part, also took to X to repost the announcement. He wrote, “Yes Suniel brother absolutely! Hera Pheri aur pooch pooch !!Shetty my brother Kabira ko tag nahi kiya ? Kabira speaking ke bina Hera Pheri?”

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.