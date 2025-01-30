Menu Explore
Akshay Kumar wishes director Priyadarshan on birthday with Bhooth Bangla BTS pic: ‘Surrounded by ghosts…’

ByAdrija Dey
Jan 30, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Akshay Kumar sees Priyadarshan as a ‘mentor’ and celebrated his birthday on the sets of Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay Kumar wished Priyadarshan a happy birthday in a dedicated Instagram post as the director turned 68. Priyadarshan is the acclaimed Indian director behind several cult classic comedies of the early 2000s, including Hera Pheri, Hungama, Dhol, De Dana Dan, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, and Bhagam Bhaag.

Akshay Kumar wished Priyadarshan happy birthday and called him a mentor in his wishes.(PC: IG/@akshaykumar)
Akshay Kumar wished Priyadarshan happy birthday and called him a mentor in his wishes.(PC: IG/@akshaykumar)

In the majority of Priyadarshan's comedy movies, Akshay Kumar was present in the cast (Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Khatta Meetha.) These movies make Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan one of the iconic director-actor duos in Bollywood.

Akshay's IG post for Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude as they once again united for their upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla. This marks a new chapter in their long-standing collaboration since the 2000s. He shared a picture from behind the scenes of their new movie, where it seems like they are laughing about something.

Akshay wrote,"Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!"

It seems they celebrated the director's birthday on the set of Bhoot Bangla. Akshay Kumar sported a black fedora and a green jacket, layered over a black tee. While this look may seem overdressed for a behind the camera meeting, it’s likely that this funky style will make an appearance in the movie itself. But only time will tell.

How fans reacted

Fans can't seem to get enough with this iconic duo. One fan commented on their dynamic and wrote, “Akshay sir + Priyan sir = Blast 🔥❤️”

Another addressed the deep bonding of the actor-director duo and wrote, “Pic of the decade kya bonding dikh rahi hai dono me 🥹🥹” (Pic of the decade! The bond between the two is truly visible)

Another fan highlighted the entertainment and bankable factor of this duo, as evident from their previous films, and wrote, 'The hit machine is back 🔥"

A fan expressed high anticipation for their new movie and added, “Goat Actor Director duo 😍 Can't Wait For Bhooth Bangla happy birthday.”

More about Bhooth Bangla

The Akshay-Priyadarshan duo is back after 14 years, as they come together in the new horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Bhoot Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The first poster of the movie has already been released. It is expected to hit the theatres in 2025.

