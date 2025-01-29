Sky Force box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer sees a dip, manages to cross 80 crore

Sky Force box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer action-drama film released in theatres last week amid high expectations. The film took a good start at the opening weekend and is inching closer towards crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in India. As per the latest box office update by Sacnilk.com, Sky Force has now collected ₹ 80 crore at the box office. (Also read: Sky Force review: Akshay Kumar’s stellar act makes this cinematic recreation of 1965 Indo-Pak War a tearjerker) Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in a still from Sky Force.

Sky Force box office collection

The report states that the total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 80.75 crore after 6 days at the box office. On its 6th day of release, the film collected ₹ 5.75 crore as per early estimates.

Sky Force minted ₹ 12.25 crore on its opening day, and went on to show an increase in the weekend. It crossed ₹60 crores by the weekend, and saw a dip in collections over the week days.

Sky Force recorded the best opening day performance for an Akshay Kumar release in recent years. It surpassed the opening day numbers of the actor's 2024 releases Sarfira (which were at ₹ 2.5 crore) and Khel Khel Mein (which stood at ₹ 5.05 crore).

More details

The film is based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, alongside Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The film was released on January 24.

Veer plays Veer as Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a Mahavir Chakra recipient, in the film. Speaking to ANI about bagging the part, he said, “I gave an audition for another film, but during the look and screen tests, something caught their eye. That's how I was chosen for Sky Force. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of a film that honors a true hero and shares his inspiring story with the world.”