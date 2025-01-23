Sky Force review: Akshay Kumar’s stellar act makes this cinematic recreation of 1965 Indo-Pak War a tearjerker

Jingoistic, country bashing, emotional melodrama - there are quite a few terms attached to films about Indian armed forces or about ‘spies’ who are Zinda after multiple death-defying missions, no disrespect to either of them. Sky Force Review: Akshay Kumar carries this war drama on his capable shoulders.

It’s just that most of these films want to appeal to the patriots inside all of us- and they don’t quit until they succeed. ‘Hindustan’ ‘Bhartiya’ everything is thrown at you… but no one benefits from a war, and there’s no changing that truth. Sky Force is a refreshing watch in that aspect, as putting that point across is its only aim. A cinematic recreation of India’s retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the film is sensible, crisp and doesn’t rely on chest-thumping sloganeering to convince you. (Also read: Sky Force trailer: Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya team up for ‘India’s first airstrike’, Sara Ali Khan seen too)

What is Sky Force about?

It begins with Wing Commander K.O Ahuja (Akshay Kumar), interrogating a Pakistani prisoner of war, Fl. Lt. Ahmed Hussain (Sharad Kelkar). Ahuja has been searching for T.Krishnan Vijaya (Veer Pahariya), a junior and someone he considers his younger brother, who is missing in action after the Sargodha airbase airstrikes. Vijaya is married to Geetavijaya (Sara Ali Khan), who is expecting a baby. Ahuja’s search is the crux of this story, which is based on Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC, the only Indian Air Force officer to be posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

What takes some time to grasp is the sheer attention to detail. Directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur have done a fine job painstakingly recreating the 60s, and it shows. For some, the first half might be hard to follow, considering the multiple events unfolding on the big screen and the makers devoting a lot of time to depict the Air Force protocols correctly. As intermission comes, you have a lot to process. But come the second half, and Sky Force takes an engrossing turn, becoming an investigation drama. And it’s gripping enough not to let you reach out for your phone to check messages randomly.

What works for Sky Force

And a massive reason for that is the effortless actor Akshay has become at this point in his career. He receives a lot of flak for his political affiliations and the kind of films he does- but what you cannot take away from him is that when he cries, you are moved to tears, too. He brings a certain vulnerability to his character, which is tricky because he’s also an Air Force officer, and they are expected always to be tough. The film's climax works big time, only because of this actor who shed the tag of ‘khiladi’ long back. Akshay Kumar is an actor, not a tag.

The masterstroke is the makers’ decision to use Lata Mangeshkar’s timeless Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon in the film’s last 10 minutes. Do keep a handkerchief handy.

Veer Pahariya makes a confident debut on the big screen. He can hold a scene in the presence of experienced actors but needs some polishing. Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur get very little screen space, with the latter billed as a special appearance. Sara gets one big scene to prove her mettle, but doesn’t meet the expectations. Sharad Kelkar is well cast and complements the proceedings beautifully. The spirit of selfless service that binds him and Akshay’s character, barring the different nationalities, comes a full circle.

The film's VFX is well done. Tanishk Bagchi's music goes with the story, especially Manoj Muntashir's heartbreaking Maaye. The dance number Rang, however, doesn’t fit here. It’s sad that the makers had to resort to this for better prospects with the masses.

Overall, Sky Force is a well-made film that leaves you pondering what makes our soldiers so selfless. That montage of the reel and real-life characters, in the end, will haunt you as you leave the theatres. It certainly did that to me.