Is Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan's Sky Force 'free' on BookMyShow, PVR, INOX for opening weekend?

Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya in his debut, will be released in theatres on January 24. The filmmakers seem to want to make the most of the Republic Day weekend, given that the film’s tickets are almost being sold for free on ticketing platforms. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar sits next to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at special screening of Sky Force, Veer Pahariya joins them) Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar in a still from Sky Force.

Sky Force ticket pricing

On Wednesday, the film’s team ran an offer on PVR and INOX apps that allowed viewers to book tickets at ₹400 off per transaction. With the code FLYHIGH400, movie buffs could get the offer on opening day apart from the weekend. On Thurday, they gave the audience ₹250 off with the code FLYHIGH250.

And if that wasn’t enough, on Thursday, a new offer was floated on BookMyShow that allowed fans to book tickets at ₹250 off with the code SKYFORCE250 for the opening weekend. Most people booking tickets realised they only had to pay the platform convenience fees, rendering it almost ‘free’.

Veer Pahariya on his debut

Veer spoke to ANI about his debut and said, “Working on my first film, Sky Force, was rather overwhelming. It is a huge opportunity and a responsibility for me to play a real-life hero, squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who was one of the heroes of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, which we won against overwhelming odds...this story needs to be told for the future generations to get inspired by what our heroes of our country have done for our freedom.”

About Sky Force

Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik produce Sky Force under Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios. It tells the story of India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special film screening with Akshay and Veer. CDS General Anil Chauhan and other officials also watched the film at the screening.