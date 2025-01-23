Why Akshay Kumar convinced director to bring him back from the dead in Jaani Dushman: ‘I wanted to buy a flat’

What Akshay said

“In that film, Armaan Kohli kills me. He's playing the snake and he kills me, and then I die. Okay? Fantastic. I was on per day, I used to get (paid) per day. I wanted money, I wanted to buy a flat. So I went to the director and said, ‘Sir, my work is over.’ He said, ‘Yes, but you seem stressed.’ I came to know that they can't get the dates of another actor. So I asked, ‘Paaji, should I do it instead?’ ‘But you are dead.' After five minutes, he said, ‘Listen, Akshay! I’ll put you in coma so you come back.' So if you see the film, you'll find that I'm in coma, I'm not dead. Then, I get up and fight him again. So I got paid for five more days. So that's how in Jaani Dushman, I have such a big role,” said Akshay, laughing.

About Jaani Dushman

Akshay said while he did the film for his selfish reasons, the film is now a ‘cult’ movie thanks to its frequent re-runs on television. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani also starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Manisha Koirala, Aditya Pancholi, and Rambha. It also marked the acting debut of popular singer Sonu Nigam.

Akshay hailed Jaani Dushman as the only pure horror film he's done, although he's done horror comedies like Priyadarshan's 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa and their upcoming Bhooth Bangla. Akshay is currently filming the latter in Jaipur, alongside Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Akshay revealed that he and his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, are horror buffs. Akshay will be next seen in Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Shankara, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3.