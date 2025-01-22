Akshay Kumar on why he does 4 films a year: ‘Jab mujhe kaam mil raha hai toh kyu nahi karu main?'

Akshay Kumar is known for packing in three to four releases every year. While he hasn't delivered a hit as a lead actor in a long time, he continues to soldier on every year with as many releases. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he explained why he keeps working with his head down. (Also Read – Akshay Kumar on why he didn't do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3: ‘Mujhe nikaal dia’) Akshay Kumar will be seen in four films this year.

What Akshay said

Akshay argued that success in any field is 70% luck and 30% hard work. He quoted the example of some movies which don't enough critical acclaim, but go on to become blockbusters, and vice-versa. He added that the only way to go about achieving success that's evading you is by keep on working.

“Mujhe ye kai log poochhte hain ki aap saal ki 4 filmein karte hain. Main kyu nahi karu? Jab mujhe kaam mil raha hai, toh main kaam ko bolu ki mat aa mere pas (A lot of people ask me why I do four films a year. Why should I not do it? If I'm getting work, should I reject it?),” Akshay ask.

“I tell them, ‘Keep on working. Things will be better, but do good quality work, give your best and keep on working,’” Akshay added. He said that there are “different” kinds of actors like some who only want to do only one film a year or even one film in four years. Akshay said they're also right in their approach as it's about the perspective.

Akshay's upcoming films

Akshay Kumar had three releases as a lead actor last year. These were Ali Abbas Zafar's buddy action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tamil director Sudha Kongara's Bollywood debut Sarfira, and Mudassar Aziz's comedy Khel Khel Mein.

This year, he has a line-up of four releases – Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur's action film Sky Force, Karan Singh Tyagi's biographical drama Shankara, Subhash Kapoor's courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3, and Tarun Mansukhani's comedy Housefull 5.

Next year, Akshay will be seen in Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla and Ahmed Khan's adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle.