Akshay Kumar on why he didn't do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3: ‘Mujhe nikaal dia’

Bhool Bhulaiyaa has become a super successful franchise, especially after the second and third instalments in the last four years, starring Kartik Aaryan. But the foundation goes back to the first instalment released in 2007, directed by Priyadarshan, which starred Akhshay Kumar as the lead ghostbuster. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay reveals why he wasn't a part of the sequel and the threequel. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar sits next to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at special screening of Sky Force, Veer Pahariya joins them) Akshay Kumar headlined the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007.

What Akshay said

During the fan interaction segment, an audience member told Akshay while he's a huge fan of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, he didn't watch the second and third parts because Akshay wasn't a part of them. He asked Akshay why he didn't do those movies, to which Akshay merely smiled and responded, “Beta mujhe nikaal dia tha (I was removed). That's it.”

The same fan also asked Akshay why he cut down on doing comedies in the last 10 years. Akshay responded in Hindi, “That's true. I've done less comedies. I've done a lot of social films, whether it's Sarfira (2024), Airlift (2016), Rustom (2016), Padman (2018), and Toilet (Ek Prem Katha, 2017). Because I wanted to do it. I'd done a lot of comedies in the past. Every person has a mindset at a particular time, what he wants to do. So I wanted to do that. But now, I've signed about 2-3 comedies which I'm filing, like Bhooth Bangla, Welcome (to the Jungle), and Housefull (5).”

About the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, kicked off with the 2007 film, also starring Vidya Balan as the witch Manjulika. The second part, released in 2022, was helmed by Anees Bazmee. The new star cast included Kartik Aaryan as the ghostbuster Rooh Baba, Kiara Advani, and Tabu as the twin witches Manjulika and Anjulika. In the threequel released last year, Kartuk reprised his role and so did Vidya Balan from the first part. Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri also joined the action.

Meanwhile, Akshay has reunited with Priyadarshan for the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which is slated to release in cinemas next year.