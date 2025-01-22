Akshay Kumar sits next to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at special screening of Sky Force, Veer Pahariya joins them

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special screening of the film Sky Force with actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, he shared a bunch of pictures. The screening was held at the Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi. (Also Read | Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya praises ‘nearly family’ Janhvi Kapoor, admits taking tips from brother Shikhar’s GF) The screening of Sky Force took place in Delhi.

Rajnath Singh watches Sky Force with Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya

In a photo, Akshay and Veer Pahariya posed with the dignitaries. For the screening, Akshay sat next to the defence minister. Apart from Rajnath Singh, CDS Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi, and officers from the armed forces also watched the film.

Sharing the pictures, the minister wrote, "Joined CDS and three service chiefs at the special screening of Sky Force. The film narrates the story of Indian Air Force’s bravery, courage and sacrifice during the 1965 War. I laud the makers of the film for their efforts."

About Sky Force

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force tells the gripping story of India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the film. Sky Force will be out in theatres on January 24.

Veer on the film

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Veer expressed his wish that his movie inspires the next generation just like Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya movie did years ago.

"Working on my first film, Sky Force, was rather overwhelming. It is a huge opportunity and a responsibility for me to play a real life hero, squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who was one of the heroes of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, which we won against overwhelming odds...this story needs to be told for the future generations to get inspired by what our heroes of our country have done for our freedom," Veer shared.