Priyadarshan on reuniting with Akshay Kumar: Can't match audience expectations, but trying my best

Filmmaker Priyadarshan says he is thrilled to be reteaming with Akshay Kumar, the star of his comedies such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhag, for the horror comedy Bhoot Bangla after a gap of 14 years. Also read: Akshay Kumar- Priyadarshan, Ajay Devgn- Rohit Shetty: Actor-director duos set to make a comeback Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's last collaboration was Khatta Meetha in 2010.

On working with Akshay

"Every film I’ve made with him has been a super hit. People say that you are the reason Akshay (does comedy), but I don’t believe in all those things. What I did was exploit his sense of humour (on screen). We are working after 14 years and I hope things will work. It’s a challenge. We can’t match the expectations (of the audience) but I’m trying my best," the filmmaker told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Priyadarshan said Akshay, with whom he has also worked in De Dana Dan and Garam Masala, is a "director's delight".

"He is a disciplined actor. After Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan), he is a man who is a dedicated actor and who comes on time. He listens to the director," he said.

On Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

The veteran director is also looking forward to the release of the third part of the horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, set to hit the big screens this Diwali.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed 2022's sequel. The second part was a spiritual follow-up to Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name, which starred Akshay and Vidya Balan.

"Anees Bazmee did a good job with the second part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I think he will do the third part also well," Priyadarshan said.

While the first installment of the franchise was headlined by Akshay, Kartik Aaryan was part of the second Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

For the third part, Kartik has reprised his character of Rooh Baba, who is set to face the spirit of Manjulika, the iconic character played by Balan, the star of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007.

Triptii Dimri is the new addition to the franchise, whereas Tabu and Kiara Advani were the leading ladies of the second part.

Priyadarshan said he is "not interested" in directing sequels of his own films.

He, however, has been asked to make the second part of his hit films, including Hungama, Malamaal Weekly, Garam Masala, and De Dana Dhan.

"I believe a movie can be (only) made once and when the film really works well, people enjoy it. Expectations (are there), maybe you will get the initial (audiences), but there’s always this thing that 'it didn’t come up to the expectations of the first one'.

"That’s the criticism we face. I think it is better to make one film than to make sequels. I prefer other people to make sequels (of my films)."

At the IIFA Utsavam on Friday night, Priyadarshan was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema Award.