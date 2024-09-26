Menu Explore
Triptii Dimri reacts to Animal criticism, calls her character Zoya both ‘brave and innocent at the same time’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Sep 26, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Triptii Dimri said she found the role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal to be ‘challenging.’ The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol.

Its been months since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, but the film continues to ignite conversation. Triptii Dimri caught everyone's attention with her part in the film, even many called out the film to be misogynistic and promoting toxic masculinity. The actor attended the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024 where she talked about doing the film, and called her character Zoya to be both ‘brave and innocent.’ (Also read: Triptii Dimri recalls defending intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal during 'a long discussion' with her parents)

Triptii Dimri played a role with shades of grey in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.
Triptii Dimri played a role with shades of grey in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

What Triptii said

During the chat, Triptii said, "As an actor, it's important to take on something that pushes you. Every time I get a role, I feel like it's both scary and challenging. That's exactly how I felt when Sandeep Sir explained Zoya's character to me. She seemed both brave and innocent at the same time, and that excited me. I’m always looking for roles that offer something different."

Talking about the criticism for the movie, the actor said, "I would approach Zoya's character exactly the same way I did. As humans, we all have different shades—good, bad, and even ugly. I feel that films allow us to explore these sides. Acting lets us experience a wide range of emotions, and I consider actors lucky because we get to live through so many different experiences in one lifetime."

More details

Animal was among the highest-grossing Indian films last year. The film chronicles the life of Ranbir's character Rannvijay Singh, who learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) and sets out to exact revenge.

Triptii was last seen in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal. She will be seen next in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan.

