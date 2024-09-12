Akshay Kumar- Priyadarshan, Ajay Devgn- Rohit Shetty: Actor-director duos set to make a comeback

With Akshay Kumar’s long-awaited reunion with Priyadarshan announced recently, here are other iconic Bollywood actor-director duos joining forces after long breaks. Akshay Kumar- Priyadarshan team up for Bhooth Bangla, Ajay Devgn- Rohit Shetty are coming back for Singham Again.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan.

On Monday, his birthday, Kumar announced Bhooth Bangla, his long-awaited reunion with Priyadarshan, who helped the actor reinvent as the massively successful comedic performer he has come to be known as. Bhooth Bangla is expected to explore fantasy, black magic and ancient superstitions. The duo, whose last collaboration was Khatta Meetha (2010), have worked together on Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) — films that make it to most Bollywood comedy lists.

Subhash Kapoor and Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi and Subhash Kapoor.

The duo behind the iconic Jolly LLB (2013), which was a hit for its comedic take on the legal drama genre, is reuniting for Jolly LLB 3. Warsi, who is returning to the franchise after a break, expressed his belief that the inclusion of Akshay Kumar (who played the titular character in the second instalment) has expanded the film’s fanbase and the combination will continue to entertain audiences.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Fans are in for a triple treat, with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali joining forces with Ranbir Kapoor, who he famously launched in Saawariya (2007), for Love & War. The cast of the love triangle, which also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, was announced in January.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn.

This partnership has given us two major franchises — Golmaal and Singham. After their last full-length collaboration in Golmaal Again (2017), they are reuniting for Singham Again. The film, which boasts a star-studded cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff, is highly anticipated.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol.

With Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Preity G Zinta opposite Deol, the duo will work together after 28 years. Fans await with bated breath this collaboration between the jodi behind Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996) — angsty cult dramas that cemented Deol’s credentials as the wrathful avenger of wrong.