After Singham Again and Raid 2, Ajay Devgn to return for De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay Devgn is all set to return for yet another sequel. After Singham Again and Raid 2, the actor will be seen reprising his role in De De Pyaar De 2, the follow-up to his hit 2019 romantic comedy, also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. (Also Read: Shaitaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyothika’s horror film estimated to make ₹59.21 cr in India) De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn to return for the rom-com sequel

About De De Pyaar De 2

The official X handle of production house T-Series announced De De Pyaar De 2 on Wednesday. “De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur and written by @tkjain85 and Luv Ranjan,” it posted. While Luv will return as the co-writer and co-producer, the sequel will have a new director in Anshul Sharma. Also, as Ajay returns to the franchise, there's no word on whether Tabu and Rakul will reprise their roles as well.

About De De Pyaar De

Directed by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De revolved around Aashish Mehra (Ajay), a 50-year-old NRI investor who enters into a live-in relationship with 27-year-old stripper Ayesha (Rakul). He later introduces her to his estranged family, ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and their kids, back in India. However, he then gets stuck between his blooming love for Ayesha and his rekindled romance with Manju.

The film, co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, also starred Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Sunny Singh, and Kumud Mishra. It made ₹143 crore at the box office and marked the directorial debut of Akiv Ali.

Before De De Pyaar De 2, Ajay will be seen in two more sequels – Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again and Raid 2, also co-produced by T-Series. Ajay was last seen in Vikas Bahl's home invasion drama Shaitaan, which has garnered ₹69.51 crore at the domestic box office in five days. He will also star in Amit R. Sharma's period football film Maidaan and Neeraj Pandey's period romance Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, opposite Tabu.