Shaitaan box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan-starrer crosses 60 crore in India

Shaitaan box office collection day 5: The Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan-led film continues to bring in audiences to theatres. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan has been doing well at the domestic box office. According to the latest update by Sacnilk.com, the supernatural horror-thriller has now crossed ₹60 crore at the box office, although the collection has dipped to single digits. (Also read: Shaitaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyothika’s horror film estimated to make ₹59.21 cr in India) Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan released in theatres on March 8.

Shaitaan latest box office update

The report states that Shaitaan has collected around ₹ 5.78 crore on its fifth day of release, which is its first Tuesday. The film performed strongly during the weekend where it saw a jump in the numbers, but then it dipped on Monday, collecting ₹ 7.25 crore. So as per the report, the fifth day earnings is the lowest for the film so far, with the total collection estimated to stand at ₹ 67.03 crore. The report also added that Shaitaan had an overall 11.12 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

About Shaitaan

Did you know that Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik? It is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

The film revolves around a fateful night when an uninvited guest (played by R Madhavan) enters a family’s remote farmhouse in the hills and claims to have hypnotized Janhvi (Janki Bodiwala), who plays Ajay Devgn’s daughter. Jyothika plays Ajay's wife.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The chills and flinching that come with Shaitaan are not because the film and the situations its screenplay conjures up are actually, genuinely, organically horrifying. They come as a product of the situational response template that twisted psychological thrillers and hostage dramas always deliver. Vikas' film takes both of those sub-genres and tosses it in an overdone gravy of the supernatural.”

