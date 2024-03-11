Shaitaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyothika’s horror film estimated to make 59.21 cr in India

Shaitaan box office collection day 4: Director Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika in the lead roles released last Friday. The film did good business and witnessed a dip in collections on its first Monday, according to Sacnilk.com. Shaitaan had its highest collections on Sunday and lowest so far on Monday, according to the website. (Also Read: Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's supernatural thriller crosses ₹50 crore in India) Shaitaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in Shaitaan

Shaitaan box office numbers

According to the website, Shaitaan made ₹14.75 cr nett on its opening day in India, ₹18.75 cr on Saturday, ₹20.5 cr on Sunday and collected a rough estimate of ₹5.21 cr on Monday, with the total collection estimated to stand at ₹59.21 cr. The film saw its highest occupancy so far on Sunday, due to the weekend. The film is estimated to have a total 12.53% Hindi occupancy, according to the website. The final figures are yet to be in.

More about Shaitaan

Directed by Vikas, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banners Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. The film tells the story of a family held hostage at their home by a man with supernatural powers.

Shaitaan review

The Hindustan Times review for Shaitaan reads, “ The final sequence, which the film’s self-aggrandising self-awareness ties in with the opening shot of a rotting rat in a forest, ultimately loosens the knot that you ought to feel in your stomach after a film like this. It’s still a tricky period for the big-screen film, and what Shaitan seems to be hoping will work in its favour is shock value. If a raucous and mildly unsettling hostage drama with a more than mildly entertaining R Madhavan is enough for you, go watch it.”

