Ajay Devgn reveals son Yug is ‘heartbroken’ over Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death

Fans from around the world are currently mourning the death of Akira Toriyama, the creator of the famed Japanese franchise Dragon Ball. Actor Ajay Devgn's son Yug is also one of them, as the actor revealed that Yug is ‘heartbroken’ over the news. Toriyama died of an acute subdural hematoma on Friday, March 1. He was 68 years old. (Also read: Akira Toriyama dies: Dragon Ball fans grieve loss of the anime, manga creator: ‘You made my childhood’) Ajay Devgn made a red carpet appearance with his son Yug recently at the Shaitaan premiere.

What Ajay Devgn said

Taking to his X account on Saturday, Ajay wrote: “Watching Yug heartbroken makes me feel like if we held all the Dragon Balls, bringing back Akira Toriyama would be our heartfelt wish. He remains a Super Saiyan of inspiration whose legacy influence generations. Rest in POWER, Akira Toriyama (crown emoji).”

Akira's creation Dragon Ball remains one of the most successful media franchises of all time, with the manga selling more than 260 million copies worldwide and spawning several anime series, video games and a live-action movie.

More details

Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of another famed long-running manga, Naruto, also penned a sweet note for Toriyama. “I honestly don’t know what to write in such a sudden situation. But I want to convey what I’ve always wanted to ask Toriyama-sensei, my thoughts. From early elementary school with Dr. Slump to later years with Dragon Ball, Sensei’s manga has always been with me, becoming a part of my life.”

Meanwhile, Ajay's latest release Shaitaan released in theatres last week. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the supernatural thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan in the lead roles. It received a good response from critics and is performing well at the box office.

