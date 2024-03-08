Shaitaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, R Madhavan's film performs well, opens at over 10 crore

Shaitaan box office

As per the report, Shaitaan earned around ₹ 12.62 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. The film had an overall 19.92% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Internet shared tweets praising the film. A person wrote, “Shaitaan = outstanding. Treat for horror lovers. #Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. There is not a single dull moment in the movie. What a performance by @ActorMadhavan and @ajaydevgn #ShaitaanReview.”

Internet reviews Shaitaan

"Excellent performance from #Madhavan as Villain. Ajay Devgn, Jyotika & the kids too, performed well. Good visuals and BGM. Overall A Good seat edge thriller,” read a tweet. "Wow! Goosebumps. What performances by the trio! Take a bow," tweeted another fan.

"#Shaitaan - A Highly engaging Seat Edge thriller. Recommend for Thriller Fans. What a performance from Madhavan. (sic)” Another fan recommended people not watch the trailer before watching the film, writing, “#Shaitaan is the thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seats. With the tense scenarios created, there is almost never a dull moment in the film. Maddy & Janki are brilliant. Do not watch the trailer if you haven’t already," said a person.

About Shaitaan

The film also stars Janki Bodiwala. Shaitaan is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Ajay, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.

