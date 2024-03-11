 Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn film crosses ₹50 crore in India | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's supernatural thriller crosses 50 crore in India

Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's supernatural thriller crosses 50 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 11, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Shaitaan added roughly ₹20 crore to its India collection on Sunday, taking its total to ₹53 crore, as per early estimates.

Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan and directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan has been doing well at the domestic box office, since it was released on March 8. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the supernatural horror-thriller earned an estimated 53 crore nett in India in its opening weekend. Also read | Shaitaan X reviews: Fans say 'there isn't a single dull moment' after watching Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika’s film

Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika-starrer's roar gets louder.
Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika-starrer's roar gets louder.

Shaitaan box office collection in India

Per the portal, Shaitaan opened at 14.75 nett in India on Friday and collected 18.75 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film's earnings were estimated to be around 20 crore. Shaitaan had an overall 36.24 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

More about Shaitaan

The horror film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Jyotika on her role in Shaitaan

Jyotika is seen essaying the role of a mother to actor Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan, which also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Talking about playing a mother on screen and being one in real life, Jyotika told ANI, "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

 

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On