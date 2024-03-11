Shaitaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's supernatural thriller crosses 50 crore in India

Shaitaan box office collection in India

Per the portal, Shaitaan opened at ₹14.75 nett in India on Friday and collected ₹18.75 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film's earnings were estimated to be around ₹20 crore. Shaitaan had an overall 36.24 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

More about Shaitaan

The horror film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Jyotika on her role in Shaitaan

Jyotika is seen essaying the role of a mother to actor Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan, which also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Talking about playing a mother on screen and being one in real life, Jyotika told ANI, "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids."

