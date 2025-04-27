Shashi Tharoor praises Kesari Chapter 2, but feels C Sankaran Nair ‘would never use the words Akshay Kumar uses’

Shashi Tharoor praises Kesari Chapter 2

Shashi called the film compelling and captivating. He said, "I thought it was an amazingly well-made, well-crafted film. It took some liberties with historical fact, but it says at the very beginning it's fiction. But what it did was capture the spirit of resistance, especially using the instruments of the British court system. You can't win in the end, and we sadly waited 28 years after Jallianwala Bagh to become free. But the message of the film was brilliantly done."

Praising the film's production, he said, "I must say, as usual, in a very high-quality production--the acting, the direction, the way the story unfolded, everything was just so compelling. There wasn't one dull moment. I was worried that for many people, just seeing courtroom scenes might not be so compelling. But the way the story came out, I think it was impossible to turn your eye away for one second, very well done."

Shashi remembered C Sankaran Nair as man of integrity

Shashi praised C Sankaran Nair, whose role was essayed by Akshay in the film. He said, "He (C Sankaran Nair) was a man of courage, principle, and integrity. He would never use the words Akshay Kumar uses, particularly a certain four-letter word, would never have come out of him, I can tell you that for sure. But the spirit, the message, the clever way in which the message was allowed to come across was extremely well done."

"At the end of the film, they made the point on the screen that the one thing that the British have never done is say sorry." He urged the people to watch the film, adding that the English should see the film too. "Let them watch it," he added. Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is based on The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film delves into the life of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, played by Akshay, and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It also features R Madhavan as the British lawyer Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday as Nair’s assistant Dilreet Gill.