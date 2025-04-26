‘Woh gussa phir se jaga hai’: Akshay Kumar strongly reacts on Pahalgam terror attack at Kesari Chapter 2 screening

Akshay Kumar was present at a movie theatre on Saturday to attend the screening of his latest release Kesari Chapter 2. The actor was joined by co-star Madhavan as he addressed the audience members directly after the movie got over. The actor referred to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and said that the incident has given rise to the same anger that was felt by his character in the courtroom drama. (Also read: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra condemn Pahalgam terror attack: ‘This can’t be forgiven') Akshay Kumar gave a statement on the Pahalgam Terror Attack at a screening of Kesari Chapter 2.

What Akshay said

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, fans captured a video of the star talking after the screening of the film. Madhavan stood beside him. Akshay took the mic and addressed the audience, “Unfortunately aaj bhi humare sab ke dil mein woh gussa phir se jaga hain. Aap sab log achchi tarah se jaante he main kis cheez ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj bhi hum un terrorists o ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge. Jo maine iss film mein kahi he, kya (Even today we are feeling the same anger all over again. All of you know exactly what I am talking about. Today also I want to say the same few words to the terrorists which I have said in the film. What)?”

The audience replied with the dialogue of Akshay, and said together: “F*** you.”

Akshay Kumar had previously taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express anger, writing, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families”.

About the Pahalgam terror attack

At least twenty six people, mostly civilians, were reportedly gunned by terrorists in the attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Pahalgam. While 20 others were injured. The incident occurred around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists who frequent the place.

Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2 is ibased on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay essays the role of real-life figure C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fights against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.