Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra condemn Pahalgam terror attack: ‘This can’t be forgiven'

Bollywood stars unite to denounce the attack

Akshay Kumar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express anger, writing, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families”.

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared, “They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve”.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories, Hina Khan, who is in Kashmir, on posted a note in which he expressed disbelief over the attack. “Pahalgam... Why... Why”.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and wrote, "Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers”. Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar shared Faye D'Souza's post and captioned, “This is heartbreaking ... Prayers to the families and loved ones of the innocent lives lost in this heinous attack...”

Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently shooting for Param Sundari in Kerala, also strongly condemned the terror attack. He wrote, "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on innocent civilians is a cowardly act. I have full faith in our armed forces, and I'm sure they will do the needful and ensure justice. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind!"

Janhvi Kapoor was “at a loss for words” after reading about the news. She wrote, “Shocked and heart broken for the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Cowardly, trigger happy, soullessly conditioned monsters on a mission to carry out barbaric acts of injustice in the misinformed guise of duty. I pray for justice but i fear this time nothing will be enough to quell this seething anger caused by such repeated acts of terror and evil. Praying for the souls we lost and their families. Your people are with you. We mourn with you. May gods strength see you through this unimaginable pain”.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who are injured. Om Sai ram,” shared Sonu Sood.

Anupam Kher posted a video about the attack and reminded people of his film The Kashmir Files. In his video, Anupam said, “Aaj jo Pahalgam mein Hindus ke sath narsanhar hua hai jo 27 Hindus ko maara gaya hai chun chun kar ussey mann mein dukh toh hai hi lekin krodh aur gusse ki intehaan ki koi seema nahi hai…" Recalling his past experiences, he said, “Maine bahut zindagi mein ye sab dekha hai Kashmiri Hindus ke sath aise hote hue Kashmir mein aur Kashmir Files ussi ki halki si ek kahani thi jissey kaafi saare logon ne propaganda bola tha…" (What happened in Pahalgam today, the massacre of 27 Hindus, targeted and killed one by one, fills the heart with sorrow, but there are no limits to the rage and fury I feel. I’ve seen this happen far too many times in my life. This violence against Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir. The Kashmir Files was just a faint glimpse of that reality, a small part of a much larger, painful truth. Yet, so many dismissed it as propaganda.)

Raveena Tandon reacted to the attack news, saying, “Om Shanti. condolences. Shocked and angry. No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims. Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting, UNITE and realise the true enemy.”

More stars voice outrage and sorrow

Mohanlal wrote, “My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. It is devastating to witness such cruelty. No cause can ever justify the taking of innocent lives. To the grieving families, your sorrow is beyond words. Please know that you are not alone. The entire nation stands with you in mourning. Let us hold on to each other a little tighter and never let go of the hope that peace will prevail even in the face of darkness”.

Kamal Haasan also shared his views on X, writing, “I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured. India stands united — in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national security”.

Farhan Akhtar, who hosted the screening of Ground Zero in Srinagar earlier this week, condemned the attack on social media. He wrote on Instagram, “Deeply shocked and horrified by the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This senseless act of violence against innocent lives is absolutely inexcusable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives and I stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir during this tragic time”.

Pahalgam terror attack: 26 tourists killed

At least twenty six people, mostly civilians, were reportedly gunned by terrorists in the attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Pahalgam. While 20 others were injured. The incident occurred around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long, lush green meadows. In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his state visit to Saudi Arabia and decided to return to India. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah described the terror attack as "much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".