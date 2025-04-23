Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal they left Kashmir hours before Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Hum sab safe hain’

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who were recently vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir with their son Ruhaan, have addressed concerns over their safety following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The couple took to social media to assure their fans that they had actually left Kashmir before the incident occurred. Also read: Donald Trump dials PM Modi, condemns Pahalgam terror attack Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were recently on a family vacation in Kashmir with their son, Ruhaan.

Dipika and Shoaib assure fans of their safety

Following reports of the terror attack, fans of the celebrity couple expressed concern for them, who had been sharing videos and photos from Kashmir on their social media. Dipika had shared a video of herself strolling through Pahalgam just two days before the terror attack. Given their recent posts featuring the picturesque location, fans grew anxious when the incident occurred in the same area, which is popularly known as ‘Mini Switzerland’.

On Tuesday, Shoaib took to Instagram to share that they are safe. Taking to his Instagram Story, Shoaib wrote, “Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being… Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely… Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon."

Pahalgam terror attack: 26 tourists killed

At least twenty six people, mostly civilians, were reportedly gunned by terrorists in the attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Pahalgam. While 20 others were injured. The incident occurred around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long, lush green meadows. Gunshots were heard in the area, following which security forces rushed there.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah has reached Srinagar and held a high-level security review meeting with top officials, including Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha.