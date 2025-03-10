Dipika Kakar finally reacts to rumours of abandoning her daughter from first marriage: ‘I was deeply affected’

Actor Dipika Kakar, who rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka, has often been the target of trolls for her personal life. In a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, the actor responded to claims that she had abandoned her daughter from her first marriage. She revealed how the rumours took a toll on her mental health. Dipika Kakar slams claims of abandoning her daughter from her first marriage.

Dipika addresses allegations of abandoning her daughter from her first marriage

In the promo video of the episode, Dipika became emotional while addressing the allegations and said, "Main ek maa pe bhi itna bada allegation lagane ka sochungi bhi nahi, ki usne apni beti ko abandon kar diya (I would never even think of making such a serious allegation against a mother—that she abandoned her daughter)."

She further recalled how it affected her mental health and said, "I was deeply affected because that was the phase when I was expecting Ruhan. And for me, my only worry and my only question to Shoaib was, ‘'Yeh jab aayega toh log yeh bol ke kyo bolege' kyunki in baato mein koi sachai hi nahi hai' (Why would people say such things when there’s no truth in them at all?) Ruhan was a premature baby, and we had a difficult time in the hospital." The full episode of the chat show Off The Record will be released next week.

When Shoaib reacted to the claims

Earlier, Dipika's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, addressed the rumours in one of his vlogs and said, "I’m making it very clear today that this news is fake. The motive behind spreading such false information is unclear. It affected Dipika mentally. She was told so many things. Don’t jump to conclusions. This is so bad and wrong. You are making such a big accusation against a woman who is celebrating her first child, who has suffered a miscarriage, and who is now living a happy life with her baby."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s relationship

Dipika was previously married to Raunak Samson, but they separated in 2015 after 4 years of marriage. She met Shoaib Ibrahim on the set of Sasural Simar Ka, and the couple later tied the knot in 2018 in the presence of friends and family. They welcomed their first child, son Ruhan, in 2023.