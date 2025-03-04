Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim heading for a divorce? Actors address the rumours

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who have been married for seven years, recently found themselves at the center of divorce rumours. However, the couple set the record straight in a recent vlog posted by Shoaib. Also read: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar finally reveal son's name, hold 'first official celebration' with cake, cupcakes. Watch Shoaib and Dipika had met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018.

Duo reacts to the buzz

The actors have collectively addressed the rumours, categorically dismissing them as fake and putting the speculation to rest. The couple appears to be taking the rumours in a lighthearted manner, brushing them off with a sense of humor.

In the vlog, Shoaib is seen telling Dipika, "Tumne mujhe bataya nahi ke industry mein ek aur shaadi toot rahi hai woh hamari hai (laughs) (You didn't tell me that one more marriage is being broken in the industry, and it is ours)”.

To this, Dipika reacted, “Main kyu batao tumko? Main sumdi mein yeh sab karungi (Why should I tell you? I will do all these things secretly)."

As they work together in the kitchen, Dipika and Shoaib share a hearty laugh over the divorce rumors, with Dipika playfully remarking, "Yay, you're the first one to break the news to us”.

In the clip, Shoaib goes on to share the rumours with his family, following which they are seen laughing at the rumours. He once again jokes with Dipika, "Ramzan ka mahina pura nikal dete hai uske baad dekhenge.(It is the Ramadan month. Let’s stay together for a month). At the end of the vlog, he smiles and mentions, "Kuch bhi mat news banaye (Don't create any such news)."

About the couple

Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson when she first met Shoaib on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, in 2011. While it was being said that her affair with her co-star was the reason for her divorce in 2015, she denied the news. Shoaib and Dipika had met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018. They welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023.

Announcing the birth of his first child, Shoaib had written on his Instagram Stories, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers. (sic)" Dipika re-shared the story on her Instagram.