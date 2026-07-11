Palash Muchhal's anticipatory bail rejected by Sangli sessions court, his lawyer speaks

In an earlier interview with HT City, actor-producer Vidnyan Mane had made explosive allegations against singer-composer Palaash Muchhal (Jan 24, 2026). The allegations included cheating him of over ₹40 lakh, linked to an investment in an unreleased film and also being caught cheating on former fiancee and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Vidnyan Mane, Palash Muchhal

Palash then took his social media to share, “A legal notice of defamation of ₹10 crore has been sent by my lawyer Shreyansh Mithare to Sangli based Vidnyan Mane for his false, outrageous and highly defamatory accusations made with the deliberate intent to malign my reputation and character.”

Months later, HTCity has learnt Muchhal's anticipatiry bail, in a case filed against him by Mane under the SC/ST act has been rejected by Sangli sessions court on Friday, July 10 (documents are with HTCity).

We tried reaching out to Palash for a comment, but the singer-composer remained unavailable. His lawyer, advocate Abhijit Desai told us, “Yes the news is true and we plan to challenge the order.”