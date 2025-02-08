Dipika Kakar injures her left arm due to excessive physical activity, husband Shoaib Ibraim attributes it to ‘nazar’

Dipika Kakar is currently seen on the cooking-based reality television show Celebrity MasterChef. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared in his recent vlog that Dipika has injured her left arm, as a past injury was triggered due to 'excessive physical activity.' Shoaib Ibrahim shared a health update about wife Dipika Kakar.

How Dipika got injured

In his vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that when Dipika first started experiencing pain, they visited a doctor who assured them that it was nothing serious and would heal with time. However, they had to revisit the doctor after Dipika returned home in tears due to severe pain. In the video, Dipika was seen wearing an arm sling and said, "When I inhaled, the pain intensified, and that’s why my condition was really bad that day."

Shoaib further added, "We did an MRI and CT scan, and the doctor informed us that Dipika must have had an old injury, possibly due to age or physical activity. Currently, her physical exertion is already quite high, which triggered the injury. The doctor hasn't strictly advised her to keep her hand completely still or stop working, but he suggested her to keep her hand still as much as possible. The doctor said that she can remove the arm sling while cooking on MasterChef but should otherwise keep her hand rested."

He also remarked, "Kabhi Kabhi mujhe lagta hai yeh nazar lagne ki wajah se bhi ho sakta hai (Sometimes, I feel like this could also be due to the evil eye). Last week, her journey on Celebrity MasterChef went really well. She won the first immunity pin by recreating Vikas Khanna’s ‘Bhramand.’ It was quite exciting to watch."

About Celebrity MasterChef

The show is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. The contestant lineup for this season includes Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna.

About Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika and Shoaib are well-known television actors. They first met on the sets of their hit show Sasural Simar Ka, fell in love, and tied the knot in 2018. Dipika converted to Islam after marriage, and in 2023, the couple welcomed their first child. They keep their fans updated about their lives through their YouTube channels.