Shoaib Ibrahim reveals reason behind turning down Bigg Boss 18: ‘Bahut zyada favour ya humiliation hota hai’

Why he turned down Bigg Boss 18?

The actor spoke about his decision to not enter the house during a Q&A session on his Instagram handle. One of his followers asked him about the reason behind turning down the offer for Bigg Boss 18 this year.

Shoaib responded, “Ho sakta hai ke main galat hoon, par mujhe personally aisa lagta hai ke Bigg Boss jo hai wo ab personality ka show nahi raha hai, wo ab content ka show bann gaya hai. (I’m not convinced yet to join. Maybe, I might be wrong, but personally, I feel Bigg Boss is no longer a personality show; it has become more content-driven)".

The actor added, “Pehle personality ka show hua karta tha. Ab wo aisa hai jitna aap content doge utna jyda aap dikhoge, ya aapko dikhaya jayega ya aap aage tak jaoge, toh is wajah se. Par phir bhi, jaisa ke maine Kaha ke is bar main apne aapko convince nai kar paaya. But agar aage kar liya toh dekhenge. Abhi toh aisa lagta hai ke ya toh kisi ko bahut zyada favour kar rahe hote hai ya bahut zayda humiliate kar rahe hote hai. Aisa lagta hai ke yaar personality nahi dikh rahi, content jyda hogaya hai. (Earlier, it used to be a show focused on personality. Now, the more content you provide, the more visibility you get, and that’s how one progresses in the game. As I’ve mentioned before, I’m not convinced yet to join. Maybe someday, if I feel differently, I might consider it, but for now, this is my reason. It feels like some contestants are heavily favoured or humiliated. There’s always something going on, but it no longer showcases personalities. It’s more content-based. Maybe I’m wrong)”.

About Shoaib

Shoaib has made a name for himself on the small screen. He rose to fame with the hit television show Sasural Simar Ka, where he also met his now-wife Dipika. He went on to star in shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and Ishq Mein Marjawan among others. He shares a son with Dipika.

About Bigg Boss 18

When it comes to the reality show, this year, Bigg Boss 18 is running on the theme of time, Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in on Bigg Boss).”

The reality series also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey and others. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.