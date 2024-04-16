Dipika Kakar is NOT pregnant with her second baby: She's quite angry and in no mood to address the rumours

Dipika Kakar has been caught in pregnancy rumours time and again. The actor has always maintained silence about the constant speculations around having a baby with husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and it’s not different this time. After welcoming their first child in June last year, the couple often sparks excitement among fans about a possible pregnancy. Dipika Kakar with Shoaib Ibrahim

Recently, she was spotted by the paparazzi holding her first baby Ruhaan in her arms. In the video, she was seen wearing a loose white suit. Moreover, the actor was even covering her stomach with the dupatta which many users termed as her ‘baby bump’, which gave fuel to the rumours.

However, contrary to reports, we have learnt from multiple sources that Kakar is not pregnant, after all. “She is not expecting her second baby. There are no such plans. She has just gained weight after Ruhaan’s birth and will soon start focusing on getting back on track,” says the source, adding, “Jaise hi kisi video ya photo mein angle iss tareeke ka hota hai, ek second mein pregnancy rumours aane lag jaate hain. The same happened with many actresses lately.”

In fact, the actor is actually not very happy about the social media speculations. “She is quite angry and not at all in the zone to talk about it. Dipika doesn’t even want to address or clarify the rumours and just let it be. She wants to maintain privacy and not talk about it at all,” says the insider.