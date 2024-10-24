Kamya Punjabi slams Bigg Boss makers for calling Vivian Dsena ‘ladla’: ‘This is going on backfire him’

Kamya reacts

The actor took to social media to react to Vivian being referred to as the 'Ladla’ (darling) of the show by both the Bigg Boss and his fellow contestants. The tag comes due to Vivian’s long association with the channel because of the shows such Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki.

"What is this colors ka ladla n all???? And why? This is going to backfire him.. Yahan koi kisika ladla nahi hai… sirf game hai sab kuch (No one is anyone’s ladla.... Here, only games matters),” she wrote.

Several fans agreed with Kamya and took to the comment section to express their views. “This is already backfiring him! Those people keep taunting him with it,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Vivian is not playing well..I expected more from him..But disappointed..Hope he plays openly”.

“Yes mam back fire ho raha hai,” wrote one, with another writing, “Exactly being ladla will make all ppl against him only nothing else”.

About Bigg Boss 18

Actor Vivian Dsena has always been guarded about his personal life, so his fans were happy to see him enter Bigg Boss 18. This time, the season will run on the theme of time, Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).” The reality series also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey and others. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.