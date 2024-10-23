Bigg Boss 18's Alice Kaushik shares painful past of domestic violence, father's suicide: ‘Cop sent me a photo of him…’

Alice Kaushik recently opened up about her family's traumatic past on the 17th episode of Bigg Boss 18. In the recent episode from October 22, the actor revealed how her father's death left her scarred for four years. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses accusation that women are not safe around Avinash, says ‘Mere upar bhi bohot…’) Alice Kaushik recently shared about her traumatic past on Bigg Boss 18.

Alice Kaushik recalls her father's tragic demise

While speaking with Nyrra Banerjee about her parents' turbulent marriage, Alice stated that, “Mom and Dad never got along. They had major fights everyday. But I was a bit close to Dad. Even though he was a bit violent, but I was close to him as he understood my emotions.” When Nyrra asked, “But did he ever do violence on you?” Alice replied, “Everyone. But so was my mother.”

When Nyrra further questioned, “No. But he understood after being violent, was that the case?” Alice said, “No, violence was in his nature. He grew up like that. For the longest time it was normal for us. One day mummy told me to call Papa. I called him after 2-3 years. Somebody else picked up the phone. I said hand over the phone to Papa. That person said, ‘Whose Papa?’ I thought this was a very bad joke. I got angry. I said, ‘Give phone to Papa.’ He replied, ‘He is no more.’ I said, ‘Excuse me? Just hand over the phone to Papa. Then that person explained that he was a cop. He broke his flat’s door and he had committed….And I didn’t believe him at first. I said, ‘Whatever you are doing is a disgusting joke.’ I shouted at the cop. Then he sent me a photo on Whatsapp of him.”

As it became a bit overwhelming for Alice, Nyrra asked, “Oh my God. You want to stop?” The former nodded with a no and continued. Alice said, “That image of him for the next four years stayed in front of my eyes, it didn't go away even for a second. I was living my life bu that image was not leaving my mind. When they brought in the ambulance for cremation then they did once thing very wrong, due to which I was traumatised.”

Alice Kaushik reveals her emotional past

When Nyrra asked, “Where was your mother?” The actor replied, “She wasn't much interested in what was happening. She was there only. By that time mummy got married to someone else. So, she was more interested in that person. He was not the right person.” When Nyrra further questioned, “Mom is still with him?” Alice reacted with a blank expression and then said, “Anyways, he was a very bad person. So, I had to move out man. Mujhe ek tarah se nikala gaya tha kyuki Mummy influence hoti thi unse (In a way I was forced to move out since mummy used to be influenced by him).”

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. The reality series premiers on Colors TV at 10 pm. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).