Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada gets into a chest fight with Rajat Dalal, says, 'Tu sorry mangega'

Rajat threatens Shehzada

In the new teaser promo from the upcoming episode shared by the makers, Rajat was seen taking aim at Shehzada with his words. He said, “Naa tu andar bhid sakta hai, naa tu bahar bhid sakta hai. Bahar teri aukaat nahi hai aur andar aa ke dekh le (You can't fight inside, and you can't fight outside. You have no worth outside, so come inside and see).”

At this point, Shehzada got triggered and came to confront Rajat near the garden area of the house. He said, “Bahut bada gunda hai tu? Tu mujhe jaanta hai kaun hun mai baahar. Tu sorry mangega (You think you are a big goon? You do not know who I am outside. You will have to apologize then).” The two of them got into a chest fight and the tension escalated to such a degree that the other contestants had to pull both of them apart from each other. Rajat then replied, “Mangwa le sorry. Tu mangwa le, tera baap mangwa de (Either you or your father make me apologize).”

More details

This is not the first time that Rajat has got into a fight with another contestant inside the house. He had lost his cool after Tajinder Singh Bagga brought up a past incident over his rash driving and told him to stay within his limits.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.