Bigg Boss talks about his wife with Shrutika Arjun in rare personal moment, learns to speak Tamil. Watch cute video

Bigg Boss and contestant Shrutika Arjun had a fun conversation on the latest episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 18. After calling her inside the confession room, Bigg Boss informed Shrutika that he had received a call from her husband, Arjun. He added that Arjun asked him to accompany him on an all-paid trip to Thailand. (Also Read | Is Karan Veer Mehra best contestant ever? Internet loves his witty takedown of Avinash Mishra: ‘BB ne bola maze karo’) Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika taught Bigg Boss Tamil and spoke about her husband.

Shrutika and Bigg Boss have fun conversation

Laughing, Shrutika said, "Bigg Boss mera 12 saal ka training hai. Woh aese ahi jayega do hafte mein (I have trained him for 12 years, he won't go in two weeks)." When asked to elaborate, Shrutika continued, "I have trained him that he will not go out of station without me. Since I also don't go then how can he?"

Shrutika asks Bigg Boss if he is married

Shrutika then asked Bigg Boss, "Are you married? Do you have a girlfriend?" When he asked her opinion on this, she said, "I think you are married. That's why you are so calm and composed. Because you would also have been trained by your wife." Bigg Boss replied that it was because of the training he agreed to accompany Arjun on the trip. He added that his wife, too, gave him the same training, but it wasn't successful.

Bigg Boss asks Shrutika to manage house in his absence

Bigg Boss then told Shrutika that he wanted help from her as he would be away from the show and out of the country for 10-12 days. He said that during this time, she should manage the house. A shocked Shrutika said that she won't be able to manage them as when the contestants get angry, they become "very bad" and would make ‘mincemeat’ of her if she intervened.

Shrutika talks about Bangkok with Bigg Boss

When Bigg Boss continued saying, he would go with Arjun, Shrutika said, “Aapko pata nahi Bangkok mein kya kya hota hai? Bangkok mein bohut cheap cost mein, woh bolte hai, ‘You want sandwich massage...body massage', yeh show woh show, sab cheap 150 Baht, 200 Baht, aese mein hojaata hai. Boys akela nahi jasakta hai waha (You don’t know what happens in Bangkok? They offer cheap sandwich massage, body massage and different shows within 150-200 Baht in Bangkok. Boys can't go alone there).”

Bigg Boss learns Tamil from Shrutika

At last, Bigg Boss agreed to talk to Arjun in Tamil to postpone the trip. He then asked Shrutika to teach him what to tell him. Shrutika began teaching Bigg Boss with a threatening voice and gesture, which he repeated, leaving Shrutika in splits. She then continued speaking in Tamil, and Bigg Boss followed suit. When asked to translate, she said, "We are threatening him that till I come outside the house, he can't go anywhere outside Chennai." Shrutika left the room after teaching Bigg Boss how to say bye in Tamil.

About Bigg Boss

A clip was shared by ColorsTV on its Instagram account. In it, Shrutika told Bigg Boss, "You are very funny." The caption read, "Reason 101 Bigg Boss is a cutie." The 18th season of the show also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Alice Kaushik, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Bagga, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and Eisha Singh. The theme of the Bigg Boss this year is Time Ka Taandav, and it premieres on Colors TV and JioCinema.