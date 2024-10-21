Is Karan Veer Mehra best contestant ever? Internet loves his witty takedown of Avinash Mishra: ‘BB ne bola maze karo’

The fight between Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra intensified in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18. During the show on Sunday, Avinash called Karan Veer names and also warned him against talking about his family. They almost got into a physical altercation before the other contestants intervened. (Also Read | Did Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra share a steamy kiss on Bigg Boss 18? Here's the truth) Karan Veer Mehta's cool as a cucumber attitude made him the highlight of latest episode.

Karan Veer, Avinash's fight intensifies

Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen on the show. The guests and the contestants took part in making different food items. In a task, Karan Veer was asked to make a taco with ingredients that were similar to Avinash's qualities. After he made it, Karan Veer tried to force-feed a taco to Avinash, but spilled it all over him. Avinash made fun of Karan Veer for his behaviour.

Karan Veer angers Avinash by calling him his papa

Karan Veer replied, "Abhi sab sikhayenge jaane se pehle. Tension mat le, sab sikh kar jayega tu. Papa aa gaye hai, don't worry (You will learn everything before leaving. Don't take tension, you will learn everything before going. Papa is here, don't worry)." This angered Avinash, who confronted Karan Veer. He said, "I have always said that there will be fights and arguments. But if one crosses the boundary and involves family, I'll break the person. I'll not see who is standing in front."

Avinash slams Karan Veer

Karan Veer asked him to take action and Avinash questioned his 'papa' comment. Avinash continued, "Tera upbring woh hai. Tu sun sakta hai yeh sab apne family k liye, main nahi sun sakta. Sir pe baal nahi hai, dimaag bhi kam hai...Aukat meh rehna tu. Har baar family pe aata hai (That's your upbringing. You can bear all these against your family, I can't. You have no hair on your head, no brains either…Don't cross your limits. Every time you bring my family in between)."

Karan Veer says Bigg Boss asked him to have fun

After the guests left the Bigg Boss house, Avinash rushed to Karan Veer and said, “Abbe nalle sun. Tereko last time bol raha hoon, agar dobara mere family pe pahucha na main bhool jaunga yeh show kya hota hai aur phodh dunga...saala, takla, nalla (Listen useless. I'm telling you for the last time, if you again talks about my family, I'll forget it's a show and thrash you…idiot, bald, useless).”

Avinash also spoke about Karan Veer's "parvarish (upbringing)". When Avinash said that he wouldn't talk against anyone's family in the show, Karan Veer responded, "Woh teri problem hai. Mere ko Bigg Boss ne bola hai, 'maze karo' (That's your problem. Big Boss told me, ‘have fun’). Avinash again called Karan Veer "chomu, takla, nalla (idiot, bald, useless)".

Internet hails Karan Veer

Bigg Boss then intervened to announce that Hema Sharma was the first evicted contestant on the show. Reacting to a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a fan said, "Karan is on another level, the best male contestant of Bigg Boss history ever! When I say this I mean it." "Hence proved Avinash is #KaranveerMehra 's puppet," read a comment.

A person tweeted, "The fact that KV is roaming around and eating and that Avinash is shouting at the top of his voice, hahaahaa." Another tweet read, "KV was passing general comments like he is the principal of the school he studied. KV didn't even bring family here. Avinash was the one actually commenting on family with 'parvarish'. He made a fool of himself on national TV."

The 18th season of the show also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Alice Kaushik, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Bagga, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh and Shrutika. The theme of the Bigg Boss this year is Time Ka Taandav, and it premieres on Colors TV and JioCinema.