Did Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra share a steamy kiss on Bigg Boss 18? Here's the truth

What happened between Avinash and Karan

In a video that has surfaced on X, Avinash and Karan were seen kissing each other. Many fans were left confused with the 4-second video because the two contestants are always fighting with each other. The truth is that a user made an AI-generated fake video of the two from the most recent promo, where there was no kiss whatsoever. Instead, the two were at loggerheads yet again.

More details

In a new promo teaser of the upcoming teaser Karan Veer Mishra was given the task to choose ingredients to make a taco if it were to match Avinash. He chose the ingredients ‘bewakoof broccoli’ and ‘kamzor kaddu’ which angered Avinash. Karan then started taunting Avinash to face him if he had the guts and started making remarks against him. Avinash stood up and warned him not to bring up his family in their fight. The two of them stood face to face and insulted each other in front of the entire house, where special guests for the episode Ankita Lokhande, and Krushna Abhishek, stood watching.

In an earlier episode, Karan asked Avinash, ‘Jaanta kaun hai tere ko (Who knows you)?’ The two fought over a disagreement over household duties and came down to passing personal remarks.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.