Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra gets into a heated exchange with Chum Darang, to get evicted out of show?

Bigg Boss 18: A huge fight broke out inside the Bigg Boss 18 house as Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang got into a war of words. It all began with Avinash asking the rest of the housemates how many of them want him in jail. The new promo even showed that Avinash will be evicted out of the show. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra get into an ugly fight. Watch) Avinash Mishra to be evicted out of Bigg Boss 18?

Avinash fights inside the house

The new promo gave a glimpse of the drama that will unfold in the show in the upcoming episode. When the contestants were given the choice that they need to decide and send two individuals to jail if they want rations inside the house. When Avinash asks whether anyone wants him to go inside the jail, many raise their hands. Avinash breaks out into argument with Arfeen Khan and tells him to keep quiet.

More details

In the midst of all this, Avinash also warns everyone to say anything about him to his face. At this point, Chum Darang tells him to listen to it and not throw his statements on others. The two get into a fight with each other while other contestants like Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey try to calm them down. The promo ends with Bigg Boss ordering Avinash to leave the Bigg Boss immediately. Whether he gets evicted or not, viewers will have to wait for the next episode to find out.

At the end of the second week, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Hema Sharma, and Alice Kaushik are nominated for elimination. Donkey Gadhraj, who made his debut in the premiere episode on August 6, bid farewell to the show after its first week.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.