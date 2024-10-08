Bigg Boss 18 fans rally behind Chum Darang after Shehzada's ‘racist’ comment: ‘So shameless’

The first controversy of the new season of Bigg Boss is here. On Monday night's episode, actor Shehzada Dhami made offensive comments about actor Chum Darang, poking fun at her Arunachal Pradesh heritage. She, however, gave it back to him right there. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18 final list of contestants: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and more) Shehzada decided to play a victim himself when Chum Darang almost swore at him for his racist remark.

What happened?

While having dinner, Shehzada was fuming about the spiciness of the food, specially the chutney he took with it. The chutney was likely from sponsor brand Chings. He looked at Chum, saying that she must not be feeling the spice considering the chutney is ‘from her region’. Chings markets itself as a snacking option from Chinese cuisine.

Chum quickly caught on to the offensive comment her was trying to make about her. She let him know that she was offended and also almost uttered a swear word. Shehzada, instead of apologising, criticised Chum for what she said. The fight ballooned into something bigger with other contestants also joining in. Karan Veer Mehra explained to Shehzada that Chum faces such comments all the time and he should be more mature about it.

Fans pick sides

Fans of the show have chosen a side. Most think that Chum was correct in her response and Shehzada should have been more careful with his words. “Bro, Shehzada clearly said ‘Mai toh mazak kar raha tha tumne gaali kaise di.' He wasn’t asking a question, he was making fun of her ethnicity clearly,” wrote a fan on Reddit. “First he was racist and then he did victim blaming by telling her that she is using “” card,” noticed another fan. “Considering how a lot of people treat North East Indians, I'm pretty sure that Chum might have been in similar situations before.. So I totally get that reaction! She did a good job at stopping the remark,” wrote another.

"I'm just watching that part and felt so bad for Chum... I'm glad she gave it back to him but no one stood for her except Karan... Koi baat nhi hum support karenge baahar se (Don't worry. We will support you from the outside)."

Chum is an actor known for playing Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in Badhaai Do. She also starred in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shehzada was kicked out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for unprofessional behaviour.