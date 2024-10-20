Salman Khan says 'nahi aana tha mujhe' on return to Bigg Boss 18 after Baba Siddique's death: What I'm going through...

Actor Salman Khan, who returned to Bigg Boss 18 just days after his close friend, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead, has said on the show that he didn't want to be back. In the latest episode of the reality show, Salman said that he was hosting the show due to his work commitment. The actor added that he didn't even want to meet anyone. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses accusation that women are not safe around Avinash, says ‘mere upar bhi bohot…’) Salman Khan spoke about his life on Bigg Boss 18.

Salman spoke to Shilpa about her actions

During the show, Salman spoke to Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shirodkar who stopped eating food after being upset with Avinash Mishra. As Shilpa got teary-eyed, Salman spoke to her and asked what she would do if her daughter expressed her anger on food. Shilpa replied that her anger was not directed at the food but at Avinash’s attitude. Salman then said, "Feeling se koi rishta aapka iss ghar mein hona hi nahi chahiye (You shouldn't have any connection with feelings in this house)."

What Salman said about returning as host

"Aaj ki meri yeh feeling hai ki mujhe aaj yahan pe aana hi nahi chahiye tha. Nahi aana tha mujhe yahan par. But yeh ek commitment hai, toh isliye main yahan pe aaya hoon. Ek mera kaam hai, kaam karne aaya hoon. Mujhe kisi se na milna, mujhe aap logo se bhi nahi milna (Today I've a feeling that I shouldn't have come here. I didn't want to come here. But this is a commitment so I have come here. This is my work, so I have come here. I don't want to meet anyone, I don't want to meet even you guys). But I'm bound to do this," added the actor.

Salman gets exasperated

Later, Salman got into a heated argument with Arfeen Khan. There was much debate as Salman tried to make him understand the importance of listening to others. As Arfeen continued interrupting the host, an exasperated Salman then said, "Yaar, qasam khuda ki (I swear) what all I am going through in my life, and I have to come and handle this."

Salman returned to Bigg Boss 18 with heavy security

Recently, an India Today report said that as Salman returned to shoot for Bigg Boss 18, he had heavy security. Salman reportedly stayed at his chalet within the premises ahead of the scheduled call time. Over 60 personnel have been deployed on set to safeguard the area. The access to the venue has also been restricted and security guards have been asked to check Aadhar cards before allowing anyone inside the compound.

The Mumbai traffic police recently received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan. He had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Its members had also opened fire outside Salman’s Bandra home in April this year.