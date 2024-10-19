Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan addresses accusation that women are not safe around Avinash, says ‘Mere upar bhi bohot…’

Bigg Boss 18: This week's Weekend Ka War episode promises to be an intense one as host Salman Khan will be seen addressing the complaints and claims of several contestants in the show. In a new teaser promo released by the makers, Salman is seen addressing the recent fight which broke out between Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang, at the end of which Rajat Dalal claimed that women are not feeling ‘safe’ around Avinash. (Also read: Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 18 amid security threat: I know what my parents go through) Salman Khan had a strong word on the accusations made inside Bigg Boss 18.

What Salman said

In the promo, Salman took note of the allegations and said, “Bigg Boss mein gharwale bolte hain, women are not safe with him. Avinash ke upar itne bara lanchhan lagaya jaye, toh uska family ka kya hota hoga (In Bigg Boss, the housemates say that women are not safe with him. If such serious allegations are being made against Avinash, what must his family be going through)?"

As Rajat and Avinash's expressions were shown in glimpses, Salman then added, “I know this. I know what my parents go through, mere upar bhi bohot saare lanchhan lagaya gaye hain (There have been many allegations that are made against me as well).”

Salman is continuing to work amid the growing threats. Several stringent security measures have been implemented on set, with reportedly over 60 personnel deployed to safeguard the area.

More details

For the unversed, earlier this week a huge fight broke out between Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra where the other contestants had to intervene and stop them. Then when Bigg Boss asked the housemates why they wanted Avinash to be evicted, Rajat said that because the women inside the house are not feeling ‘safe’ around him. Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik disagreed vehemently with this statement.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.