Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss 18 amid security threat: I know what my parents go through

Work comes first for Salman Khan, even amid death threats. The actor resumed hosting duties at Bigg Boss 18 as he shot for another episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday. A promo for the same (Saturday’s episode) was shared online today and marked Salman’s first public appearance since the death of his close friend, politician Baba Siddique. Salman Khan was back on Bigg Boss 18 amid back to back threats to his life.

Back on Bigg Boss

The promo shows Salman looking less energetic than usual as he pulled up erring contestants of the week gone by. He addressed Avinash’s bad behaviour and asked him what his parents must think about him. Avinash had a bad fight with Chum Darang recently on the show and seemingly made racist comments against her.

“Mere par bhi bahut saare laalchan lagae gae hain (I have been accused of many things). I know what my parents go through,” Salman said in the promo.

He then moved on to Arfeen Khan and said the he doesn’t listen to anyone in the house. When Arfeen accepted that he indeed doesn’t, Salman sarcastically said that everyone in the house and even Salman himself are beneath Arfeen.

Threats to Salman Khan

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan, an official said on Friday. A case was registered at Worli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion after the city’s traffic control room received the message on its WhatsApp helpline on Thursday afternoon, he said.

The case has been registered on the complaint of a traffic police personnel, the official added. The sender also said the threat should not be taken lightly, he said. An official said the Crime Branch was asked to probe but it found that the threat was not serious, following which investigations were helmed by the local police.

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April, he said. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of Haryana's Panipat, he said.