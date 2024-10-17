'Saala kisko bola? Tumko bola': Hilarious fight breaks out between Chum Darang-Avinash on Bigg Boss 18; fans get popcorn

The intense confrontation has captured the attention of fans, who are finding the explosive dynamics between the contestants thoroughly entertaining.

Things heats up in the house

It all started after housemates were asked to name one contestant who should be sent to jail. The focus shifted to Avinash Mishra and asked directly how many contestants wanted to put him in jail. As he raises his voice, Chum hit back at hum by saying, “Tu sunega tab bolega na, tu sunega tab na saala (They will speak when you will let them talk)”.

At that point, Avinash gets angry and asks who she abused, to which, Chum said, “Tereko”, and repeats the abusive word.

As the argument between Avinash and Chum surfaced on social media, fans were split on who was justified and who was in the wrong. However, one thing was unanimous - the verbal sparring match had everyone thoroughly entertained.

“I feel like episode is going better day by day,” one fan wrote, with another gushing, “Omg #ChumDarang's Saala”.

“What an entertaining episode. I'm loving it. Best one this season! So hilarious,” shared one, with another writing, “#ChumDarang's "Saala" will be remembered forever now! The way she kept repeating it has my heart”.

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also tweeted, “Looks like Real mein Hero & Heroine dono hi #ChahatPanday hai #BB18 k ghar mein. Whole house is after her”.

“Favourite part of today’s episode... look at karan’s expressions,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Karan is like ye chum ko kya ho gaya”..

“Chum is turning out to be the baddie of this season,” shared one, with another writing, “The way she is standing on her points are just commendable”.

One user exclaimed, “She should get more screen time #BiggBoss”, while another user shared, “Chahat is not innocent and no ones is bullying her . It’s just she’s the one who went against housemates and instigating fight with other..every one was trying to block her for cooking no one went physically fight”.

The fight

In the episode, the contestants were given the choice that they needed to decide and send two individuals to jail if they wanted rations inside the house. When Avinash asks whether anyone wants him to go inside the jail, many raise their hands. Avinash breaks out into an argument with Arfeen Khan and tells him to keep quiet.

In the midst of all this, Avinash also warns everyone to say anything about him to his face. At this point, Chum Darang tells him to listen to it and not throw his statements on others. The two get into a fight with each other while other contestants like Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey try to calm them down. The promo ends with Bigg Boss ordering Avinash to leave the Bigg Boss immediately.

At the end of the second week, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Hema Sharma, and Alice Kaushik are nominated for elimination. Donkey Gadhraj, who made his debut in the premiere episode on August 6, bid farewell to the show after its first week.

About Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 will run on the theme of time this year, Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).” The reality series features Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey and others.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.