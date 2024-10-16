Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena on divorce from Vahbiz Dorabjee: ‘She was with me as long as she could tolerate me'

Actor Vivian Dsena has always been guarded about his personal life, so his fans were shocked to see him enter Bigg Boss 18. Now, the actor was recently seen talking about his divorce from actor Vahbiz Dorabjee, saying he has not kept a tab on how many years they were together. Also read: Vahbiz Dorabjee on split with Vivian Dsena: Painful to experience a failed marriage Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee met on the sets of the TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

Vivian on his divorce

The actor, who is married to former journalist Nouran Aly, with whom he shares a daughter, was talking to housemate Shilpa Shirodkar when the topic of his past relationships cropped up.

Shilpa asked him how he met his current wife, and Vivian shared that it all started professionally. She wanted to interview him, and he made her wait for four long months. So, she contacted his team and dropped an angry message to him after four months, saying it was very unprofessional of him. Vivian revealed he responded to her and promised an interview in the next 24 to 48 hours.

He said he then went to Egypt for an event at her invitation, where he met her for the first time professionally.

At that point, Shilpa asked if he was divorced by then. To which Vivian clarified that the final paperwork was all done.

Shilpa asked, “How many years were you two married for?” Vivian said, “Main nahi ginta (I don’t count). She was with me as long as she could tolerate me and understand who I am.”

He added, “Galat tab Tak hota hai jabtak sahi nahi hota. (Things go wrong until the right ones come along)”.

Talking about his personal growth, the actor shared, “My attitude change is a transition. This has not happened overnight. But ek baat toh maan ni padegi, ladki solid hai (I have to say one thing, the girl is incredible). I think I am worthy that she is in my life.”

About the couple

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee met on the sets of the TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. The duo soon fell in love and got married in 2013. However, differences cropped up between them a few years later, and they filed for divorce in 2017. They got divorced in 2021. While Vivian has moved on and is a dad now, Vahbiz is also focussed on her career.