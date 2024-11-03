Menu Explore
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's 'toilet reveal' about Chahat Pandey raises a stink; fans point fingers at him instead

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 03, 2024 06:04 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena claimed it was Chahat Pandey who did not clean the toilet after using it. Chahat denied it and schooled him for spreading lies.

Bigg Boss 18: Another day in the Bigg Boss house, and another fight broke out between two contestants. This time it was between Chahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena, after Vivian accused her of pooping on the washroom floor and not cleaning. Chahat got angry after hearing this claim and shouted at Vivian and called him a liar. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan slams Rajat Dalal; leaves Alice Kaushik in tears after shocking revelation about her partner)

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena claimed Chahat Pandey has disgusting toilet habits.
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena claimed Chahat Pandey has disgusting toilet habits.

Vivian reveals Chahat has unhygienic habits

In the new promo shared by the makers, Vivian was seen telling Alice about Chahat's habits. Vivian said that Chaahat had used the washroom and was the last to leave. He said that the poop was lying around even on the floor and the toilet seat was not flushed. It was Karan Veer who cleaned the mess.

‘Mere upar jhootha ilzaam lagaana mat’

Alice then told Chahat about the washroom situation. Chahat denied the accusations and said that she only took the shower and left without using the toilet. Next, she was seen in the kitchen area, where she called out Vivian for making baseless accusations at her. She said, “Gandagi khud failao aur mera naam laga do! Itne guts ho na directly baat kiya karo. Log le jaake mat pucha karo. Mere upar jhootha ilzaam lagaana mat Vivian Dsena. Jhootha insaan (You do all this and blame it on me. If you have guts then tell me directly. Don't ask people. Don't make false accusations Vivian. Liar)!”

Fans commented on the post, and seemed to take the side of Vivian. “Chahat we know you are right and he's unnecessarily targeting you since day 1,” said a fan. Another said, “Just to make Chahat look bad how can someone say these things, he's been bullying her since day 1, Vivian is lying it is so clear and he wants to show Chahat as the negative one. I support chahat here.”

“Vivian forgot to flush once, got embarrassed & rushed to clean it up. Now instead of confronting Chahat directly, he's involving others just to insult her. If Avinash did the same to you, wouldn't you feel humiliated? Total narcissistic move by Vivian?” asked another fan.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors and JioCinema daily. The weekend episodes, which Salman hosts, air Friday-Sunday night at 9 pm.

