Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan slams Rajat Dalal; leaves Alice Kaushik in tears after shocking revelation about her partner

Salman Khan recently made a grand entry on the weekend's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 18. The host schooled the contestants and made many revelations that left them shocked and emotional. In a promo from an upcoming episode, to be premiered on Friday, November 1, Salman confronted several contestants. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal comes in support of Chahat Pandey, schools Avinash Mishra for creating trouble) Salman Khan recently made some shocking revelations on Bigg Boss 18.

Salman Khan schools Rajat Dalal on Bigg Boss 18

Salman, while speaking to Rajat Dalal says, “Rajat aapki jo headline hoti hai wo bohot sahi hoti hai lekin unka jo matter hota hai na wo…Aapko bahar ke kuchh comments dikhate hain…‘Rajat the bouncer and bodyguard, kal jis ladki ko beizzat kar raha tha, aaj uska rakhwala ban gaya hai’…Bahar se ye feedback aa raha hai Rajat ki aap is ghar me kisi ke nahi ho…Asli Rajat kaun hai isme abhi filhaal confusion hai…(Rajat, your headline is always impressive, but the content is not satisfactory…Let's show you some comments people are posting about you outside…‘Rajat the bouncer and bodyguard, he has become the protector of the same girl he was disrespecting earlier’…The feedback people are giving outside is that Rajat is nobody's friend inside the house…There is a confusion about who is the real Rajat).”

Salman Khan makes shocking revelation to Alice Kaushik

While speaking to Alice Kaushik about her personal life, Salman sated that, “Alice Karan ko aapne bataya hai ki bahar aapko kisi ne propose kiya hai…Lekin jiski aap baat kar rahi hain, wo bahar kuchh aur hi interviews de raha hai…(Alice, you told Karan that somebody propsoed to you outside the house. But the person you have been referring to has been telling a different stories in his interviews).” Alice replied, “Sir, not possible.” Salman then responded by saying, “Unhone ye kaha ki, ‘Maine ye nahin bola. Maine kisi ko propose nahi kiya hai. Alice aur main, nahin yaar’ (He said that, ‘I did not say this. I did not propose anybody. There is nothing in between me and Alice).’”

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors and JioCinema daily. The weekend episodes, which Salman hosts, air Friday-Sunday night at 9 pm.