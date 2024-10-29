Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal comes in support of Chahat Pandey, schools Avinash Mishra for creating trouble

Bigg Boss 18: With each passing day, there seems to be more tension between the housemates in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. A new teaser from the upcoming episode showed Chahat Pandey saying that a contestant like Avinash Mishra should be given two tight slaps. Then Rajat Dalal comes to her defense and warns Avinash not to irritate her without any reason. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra get into an ugly fight. Watch) Bigg Boss 18; Rajat Dalal defended Chahat Pandey in the episode.

Rajat and Avinash fight

In the upcoming episode, Chahat asks Avinash why he has not cleaned the table to which Avinash responds he is not answerable to her so she can mind her own business. Rajat intervenes and asks her why he is making her ‘dukhi’ (sad). Chahat then points at Avinash and says, ‘Do thappar lagane chahiye (He deserves two tight slaps)!’

Avinash turns towards Rajat and says, ‘Aur ye sab kar ke kya dikhana chah rahe ho (What are you trying to show everyone by doing all this)?’ Rajat then clocks Avinash towards the living room area and it escalates into a huge fight. Avinash says that not everything in the house will run according to him. Other housemates, including Vivian Dsena, Alice and Shehzada are seen trying to intervene and pull both of them away from each other.

More details

This is not the first time that Rajat has fought with Avinash. The two of them do not get along inside the house. In an earlier episode when Avinash was responsible for distributing ration for which each contestant had to sacrifice something from their belongings, then Rajat had said that he will not sacrifice anything to satisfy this man's ego and will rather focus on his own peace of mind.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.