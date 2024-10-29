Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey fight over her unwashed clothes: Basic sense hai jeene ka?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, a fight broke out between Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey. The new issue was over her unwashed clothes which were kept in a heap on the floor in the closet. (Also Read | Kamya Punjabi slams Bigg Boss makers for calling Vivian Dsena ‘laadla’: ‘This is going to backfire on him’) Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey fought over her clothes.

Fight between Vivian, Chahat

After spotting it, Vivian Dsena called Chahat saying, "Geele gande kapde jo waha patke huye hai na woh baas raha hai. Uske wajah se pura area baas raha hai (The wet clothes are stinking and so is the entire area)." When Chahat said she didn't have any such clothes, Vivian took her to see it and asked her to remove the pile. Chahat protested saying she would wash them and then only would she be able to remove it.

Vivian questions Chahat's 'basic sense'

Vivian repeatedly asked her to clean the area. When Chahat asked why, Vivian said, "Basic sense hai jeene ka, rehna ka? Khali tere kapde pade huye hai. Kya gandagi macha rakhi hai (Do you have the basic sense to live? Only your clothes are here. What is this filth around)?" Vivian asked Chahat to free up one of her boxes and keep the dirty clothes there, which she refused to do.

Next, he took out one of her boxes to make space. At this, Chahat said, "Woh saaf kapde hai mere. Aap aese ek ladki ka container haath nahi laga sakte. Meri almirah nahi khol sakte (Those are clean clothes. You can't touch a girl's container. You can't open my almirah)."

Vivian again asked her to free up the space. Talking about her clothes, Chahat said, “Nahi hatengey (It won't move).” As they continued fighting, Vivian asked Chahat to behave herself before doing moral policing. She blamed that he didn't tell others about their dirty stuff. Chahat also said that Vivian kept his used dishes unwashed for a long time.

About Bigg Boss

The 18th season of the show also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Alice Kaushik, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Arfeen Khan, and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan. The theme of the Bigg Boss this year is Time Ka Taandav, and it premieres on Colors TV and JioCinema.