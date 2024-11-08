Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor schools Vivian Dsena on Shukravaar Ka Vaar, asks, 'ghamand kisko dikha rahe hai'

Ekta Kapoor took charge as the new Bigg Boss 18 host as Salman Khan is busy shooting for Sikandar in Hyderabad. The film and television producer, known for her feisty persona, schooled the housemates on Shukravaar Ka Vaar. Ekta, in her recent interaction with actor Vivian Dsena, schooled him for his attitude with other housemates. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty to host Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan shoots for Sikandar in Hyderabad) Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor schooled Vivian Dsena on the recent Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode.

Ekta Kapoor gives reality check to Vivian Dsena

The producer, while speaking to Vivian, stated, “Vivian mujhe itna toh haq hai ki aapke launch karne ke baad, aapse kuch sawal mai khud kar sakun (Vivian, I have the right to ask you some questions as I launched you).”

She further said, “Agar aapne 10 saal kaam kiya, toh kya? Ghar ke saare log aapko pedestal pe chadha de? (If you worked for 10 years, so what? Everyone in the house should put you on a pedestal)?” When Vivian tried to defend himself, Ekta added, “Toh phir yeh kaam ka ghamand aap kisko dikha rahe hai (So, to whom are you showing this pride of your work)?”

Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty join Weekend Ka Vaar

Colors TV recently took to their Instagram handle and shared pictures of Rohit Shetty and Ekta announcing their arrival in special segment. The post was captioned as, “Dhamaake honge bahut bade iss baar, kyunki aa rahe hai kuch khaas mehmaan karne Weekend Ka Vaar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday-Saturday raat 9:30 baje, sirf #colorstv aur @officialjiocinema par (There will be some big explosions as some special guest would be doing Weekend Ka Vaar. Watch Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday-Saturday…9:30 PM only on Colors TV and JioCinema).”

In another post, Ekta was seen observing the breakdown and clashes of housemates. While reacting to Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian's aggression, she said, “Mujhe aise log pasand hai, jo dil me, wo hi zubaan par (I love such people who convey whatever is in their heart).”

Bigg Boss 18's Shukarvaar Ka Vaar episode premiers at 10 PM on Colors TV. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema.