Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty to host Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan shoots for Sikandar in Hyderabad

Bigg Boss 18, is known for its edge-of-the-seat entertainment with constant in-house rivalries, friendships, heartbreaks and conspiracies. However, Salman Khan, who has been a host of the Hindi reality series since the fourth season, is taking a short break. Singham Again director Rohit Shetty and film and television producer Ekta Kapoor will be joining as hosts in place of Saman for Weekend Ka Vaar. (Also read: Salman Khan shoots for Sikander in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace amid tight security after fresh death threats. Watch) Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Shetty will replace Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar.

Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty as new hosts in Bigg Boss

Colors TV took to their Instagram handle and shared pictures of Rohit and Ekta announcing their arrival in special segment. The post was captioned as, “Dhamaake honge bahut bade iss baar, kyunki aa rahe hai kuch khaas mehmaan karne Weekend Ka Vaar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday-Saturday raat 9:30 baje, sirf #colorstv aur @officialjiocinema par ((There will be some big explosions as some special guest would be doing Weekend Ka Vaar. Watch Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday-Saturday…9:30 PM only on Colors TV and JioCinema).”

Ekta Kapoor joins Shukravaar Ka Vaar

In another post shared by Colors, Ekta was seen interacting with housemates and dealing with their issues on Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. The Instagram video was captioned as, “Dekhiye Shukravaar Ka Vaar Ekta Kapoor ke saath, Jahan gharwaale karenge bayaan apne haalaat (Watch Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Ekta Kapoor as housemates will express their issues in front of her).”

Ekta witnessed the emotional breakdowns and rifts among housemates. Karan Veer Mehra can be seen saying, “Agar koi mera personal samaan haath dikhate hue lag gaya, to main ukhaad ke fak dunga use (If soeone touches my personal belongings then I'll break and throw away their hands).” Vivian Dsena can also be seen angry as he says, “Ab explanation kisi ko nahi dunga, ab saamne hi baath hogi sabki. Bohot ho gaya natak yaha pe (Now, I won't provide any explanations. Whatever it is, we will talk face-to-face. Enough of the drama in this place).” Ekta gets impressed by the rageful remarks and states that, “Mujhe aise log pasand hai, jo dil me, wo hi zubaan par (I love such people who convey whatever is in their heart).”

Salman Khan shoots for Sikandar in Hyderabad

Salman is currently shooting for AR Murugadoss's action-drama Sikandar in Hyderabad. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor recently shot for a schedule for his under-production film at the city's Falaknuma Palace amid tight security.