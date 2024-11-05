Menu Explore
Salman Khan shoots for Sikander in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace amid tight security after fresh death threats. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 05, 2024 12:33 PM IST

Salman Khan recently shot for AR Murugadoss's Sikandar at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace. The actor was recently seen in a cameo in Singham Again.

Salman Khan recently shot with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna for the Hyderabad schedule of his under-production action-thriller Sikandar. The actor, who recently received fresh death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, arrived on set with his entourage. (Also read: ‘Ted Bundy had better manners than Salman Khan’, ‘Bishnois are new Dawoods’: Somy Ali drops bombshells during Reddit AMA)

Salman Khan recently shot for Sikandar's Hyderabad schedule with Rashmika Mandanna.
Salman Khan recently shot for Sikandar's Hyderabad schedule with Rashmika Mandanna.

Salman Khan shoots for Sikandar in Hyderabad

A video leaked on Twitter from the sets of the AR Murugadoss directorial shows Rashmika's footage from a scene on the monitor. She is seen delivering a monologue in front of a co-star. In another viral clip, Salman's entourage is seen arriving at the location. Salman and Rashmika are currently shooting for their new movie at Hyderabad's iconic Falaknuma Palace, reported by The Indian Express.

Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Patil Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Anjini Dhawan.

Bishnoi gang death threats against Salman

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has sent multiple death threats to Salman over the past few months. He has claimed his enmity with Salman is over the blackbuck poaching case. Lawrence has demanded that Salman visit the Bishnoi community temple in Rajasthan and ask for forgiveness and threatened with dire consequences otherwise. Shooters of the Lawrence gang even fired shots outside Salman's house earlier this year.

The Mumbai Police have increased security cover for Salman amid these threats. Police have said that the recent murder of MLA Baba Siddique, a friend of Salman's, may also be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Salman Khan feud.

Salman Khan's acting projects

Salman was recently seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Chulbul Pandey. The action-drama released on Diwali starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. Salman is also expected to shoot for Yash Raj Films' Tiger vs Pathaan, part of the YRF Spy Universe.

