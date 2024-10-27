Salman Khan, Salim Khan's effigies burnt by Bishnois after Lawrence Bishnoi's death threats: 'He cannot mislead people'

Members of the Bishnoi community in Jaipur burned the effigies of actor Salman Khan and his father, screenwriter Salim Khan, on Saturday. The community leaders said they were angered by Salim Khan's 'misleading' statements on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which Salman is the prime accused. The blackbuck is considered sacred by the Bishnois. (Also read: 'Salman Khan loves animals', couldn't have killed blackbuck, says Salim Khan) Salman Khan and Salim Khan got threats from Lawrence Bishnoi.(AFP)

Effigies burnt

Salim Khan had said in a recent interview with ABP that Salman was innocent and could never hurt an animal. The blackbuck poaching incident took place in Rajasthan in 1998, and while Salman was acquitted, the Bishnoi community maintains that the actor needs to apologise for his 'wrongdoing'.

On Saturday, some people from the community gathered in Jaipur and held out a protest against the father-son duo. "We are Bishnois, we do not defame anyone just like that. When the case was registered 26 years ago, many dignitaries, including the then MLA of the Bishnoi community, were present. Salim Khan cannot mislead people by giving false statements. The entire community was hurt by Salim Khan's statement. We will make all-out efforts to ensure justice was delivered in the Blackbuck case. We will also protest by taking to the streets," the group said in a statement.

Lawrence Bishnoi's threats to Salman

The protest comes hot on the heels of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, sending multiple death threats to both Salman and Salim. Lawrence has claimed his enmity with Salman is over the blackbuck poaching case. He has demanded that Salman visit the Bishnoi community temple in Rajasthan and ask for forgiveness and threatened with dire consequences otherwise. Shooters of the Lawrence gang even fired shots outside Salman's house earlier this year.

The Mumbai Police has increased security cover for Salman amid these threats from Lawrence. Police have said that the recent murder of MLA Baba Siddique, a friend of Salman's, may also be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Salman Khan feud.